Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Julius Baer Group Ltd. (BAER) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Julius Baer Group Ltd."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WealthInsight strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Julius Baer Group Ltd." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Key Highlights

Julius Baer Group Ltd. (Julius Baer) is a Swiss private banking group. The company and its subsidiaries offer private banking and asset management services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs have a net worth of US$1 million or more, excluding their primary residence) and institutional clients, independent asset managers and fund distribution partners. Its product portfolio includes advisory services, wealth management services, tax planning, estate planning, investment funds, mandates and structured products. Services offered by the company include private labeling, global custody, research, securities trading, foreign exchange trading, and online services. Assets under management (AuM) of the company stood at CHF254.4 billion as on December 31, 2013. The company had historical AuM figures of CHF189 billion as on December 31, 2012, which stood at CHF170.2 billion as on December 31, 2011, CHF169.67 as on December 31, 2010, CHF154 billion as on December 31, 2009 and CHF129 billion as on December 31, 2008. Major operating company of the company is Bank Julius Baer. Bank Julius Baer has a presence in 40 different locations across 20 countries covering major cities such as Zurich, Buenos Aires, Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Lugano, Milan, Moscow, New York, Singapore and Tokyo. Julius Baer is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.



Companies Mentioned



Julius Baer Group Ltd.



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