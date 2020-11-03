Julius Harpstedt Transforming and Revolutionizing the Sales Industry

Oldenburg, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- Julius Harpstedt has come a long way from an employee to a pioneering entrepreneur. Julius is now seen as a management consultant who is revolutionizing and transforming the sales industry for good. Not all sales people start by selling pens. Having said that, selling is not as difficult as it seems when the salesperson knows what he or she is selling; and that the salespeople are totally invested in the product or service that is being sold. With over 10 years of experience in sales coaching and management consultancy, Julius is committed to see his clients scale in their respective businesses.



Harpstedt Unternehmensberatung Oldenburg offers the right strategies to achieve the business goals which include 1:1 coaching for senior executives and managing directors; followed by training for high performers; developing internal coaching processes; and online seminars. "Julius Harpstedt is definitely the human sales machine! Thanks to his skills, we benefit daily in the acquisition of new customers and constantly train with him in acquisition technology. For a year now, Julius has been actively supporting us with his knowledge, for which we are very grateful", says Sascha Tebben. Here at Harpstedt Unternehmensberatung Oldenburg it is more than just coaching. It is about optimization of daily tasks, structured time management, refocusing on sales, creating leaders and much more.



Harpstedt Unternehmensberatung is a management consultancy based at Oldenburg, Germany. The company offers coaching sessions for sales executives and managing directors of all kinds of small, medium and large businesses that rely on sales.



