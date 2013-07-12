July 17 TraceGains Attends Grocery Manufacturers Association Policy Summit

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



TraceGains will attend the Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) Growth & Public Policy Summit July 17 at the L’Enfant Plaza Hotel in Washington DC. The food, beverage and consumer product industry is meeting with policy experts and opinion leaders to address the food, health and consumer product policy questions confronting consumers and the world at the GMA Growth and Public Policy Summit. The Summit will connect policymakers from Congress and the administration, CPG industry leadership and allied trade associations with the foremost issue experts from the agriculture, health, food and consumer product policy communities to discuss the most important issues facing the CPG industry.



With a newly-elected Congress in place and 2014 politics already on the horizon, the Summit presents the perfect opportunity for our collective industry – manufacturers, retailers, suppliers and knowledge partners – to tell our story, to impact the public policy discussions of today and to develop the relationships that will help us successfully navigate future challenges.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



Some of the food industry categories which have observed significant benefits using TraceGains include baking mixes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, snack foods, confectionery, dairy, salad dressings, herbs & seasonings, flavors, dips, glazes & marinades, cheese processing and manufacturing, frozen foods, breakfast cereals, dietary supplements, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), convenience foods, and restaurant chains.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



