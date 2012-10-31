July 2012 Power Blackout in Northern India New\Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- July 2012 Power Blackout in Northern India - Undisciplined State Electricity Boards and Technology Shortcomings to Blame provides an analysis of various factors contributing to the massive power blackout in North and East India in July 2012. The unregulated power withdrawal by State Electricity Boards, inadequate rainfalls, aged power grid technologies and cyber security have been suggested as possible reasons for power outage, but are yet to be confirmed by the government of India. The power blackouts of July 30th and July 31st occurred across all of northern India covering Haryana in the North to Meghalaya in the North-East, affecting around 600 million people and disrupting critical services including railways. The power blackout initially affected the Northern power grid on July 30, but later spread to the Eastern and North-Eastern grids.
