June Is Schisandra Month at Jing Herbs

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Schisandra chinensis (schizandra) is a creeping vine with small red, deeply flavored berries, native to North China. In ancient times, Schisandra was a foundational food for hunting and gathering tribes. Today, Schisandra berries are known as a powerful adaptogenic tonic herb from the Chinese tradition.



The Chinese name for Schisandra is Wu Wei Zi. Known as the "five-flavored fruit" in China, because it tastes bitter, sweet, sour, pungent, and salty, Schisandra is unique in its ability to tonify all the organs in the body. In the Chinese system, each organ is associated with an element. Because Schisandra contains characteristics from all 5 elements, it has far-reaching effects in its ability to support all organs. Schisandra’s innumerable uses include its ability to increase one’s capacity for physical and mental exercise and offer protection from environmental stress. Unlike caffeine, Schisandra increases energy without nervousness. Conversely, it can also calm the nervous system in the face of stress.



Adaptogens are a special class of herbs that are often used as overall wellness tonics and are beneficial to the whole body. Schisandra is one of the top adaptogenic herbs in all classical Chinese medicine. In China, it is said to be the most protective of all herbs and plants. It can normalize the body’s functions and take the body from any extreme state back to balance. Herbs such as these help your body acclimate to its particular environment, which allows one to better handle stressors, whether they are physical, emotional, or mental.



Schisandra is rich in vitamins, minerals, essential oils, and phytochemicals. These berries are especially popular with athletes since, similar to ginseng, they boost levels of nitric oxide in the body, fight fatigue and increase energy at the cellular level.



Many people take schisandra for its important protective effects on the liver. It has been demonstrated that schisandra berry can raise glutathione which is an important enzyme for detoxification. The lignans in schisandra help the liver regenerate itself and maintain proper functioning as well as prevent liver damage. It has been used with people who suffer from conditions such as anxiety, mood swings, and depression for hundreds of years with much success.



This amazing berry is beneficial to the kidneys because it helps balance fluids in the body. Popular with women, it is a much-loved beauty tonic, making skin soft and radiant. The antioxidants in schisandra protect cells from free radicals and oxidation.



Although popular with females, this herb is also beneficial for men, since it has the ability to dilate the blood vessels, helping men achieve an erection. Schisandra’s blood vessel dilating properties serve both genders by increasing circulation and improving general heart function.



The list of uses for schisandra is long and that is why it qualifies as one of the top herbs of all time. Celebrate Schisandra with www.JingHerbs.com during June 2013 and get a free 50g bag of Schisandra. Visit http://www.jingherbsblog.com/herb-of-the-month/ for specific details of this promotion.



Note: Schisandra should be avoided by persons with peptic ulcers, epilepsy, if you are taking medication for high blood pressure, or during pregnancy except under medical supervision.



About Jing Herbs

Jing Herbs, which has its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, is a formulator and manufacturer of the finest and most authentic tonic herb formulas available in the world. The company was founded and incorporated by George J. Lamoureux on 02-02-2002. George Lamoureux is the Founder and CEO of Jing Herbs with his long-time colleague, fellow Senior Herbalist, and business partner John Bonds. The entire staff at Jing Herbs has a long and proud tradition of teaching, guiding, and improving the lives of thousands of clients through the use of tonic herbs. Our herbs are sourced from the authentic regions of their origin and we personally travel to China to inspect, select, and approve the raw ingredients. Our dedication to authenticity, integrity, and efficacy is unparalleled in the industry.



Media Contact

Colleen Cackowski

colleen@jingherbs.com

1-877-679-5464

http://www.JingHerbs.com

533 S. Los Angeles Street

Suite 502

Los Angeles, CA 90013