June Tomaso Wood Launching Calm Down Now App for Ios & Android

Venice, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- It is well-known that due to the hectic lifestyles we lead today many of us have harder times sleeping, relaxing and relieving stress as well as calming down. Millions of people suffer from anxiety around the globe, some of which get easily panicked and stress themselves even more with the way in which they tend to the matter. However, there is good news for everyone suffering from anxiety, stress and everything related to physical discomfort.



Noted psychotherapist June Tomaso Wood, LCSW (http://junetomasowood.com) has created and developed a unique and new app for iOS and Android called Calm Down Now™. She has included all the effective techniques for reducing stress, anxiety by inducing calm and relaxation. With an experience as a practitioner of over 30 years, June has considered that a simple and useful app like this will be the answer to so many people today who use the latest gadgets and suffer from these psychological issues.



Still, you don’t need to suffer from serious anxiety and stress to use the Calm Down Now™ app because this application is designed to aid and assist with even simple tasks, such as yoga, meditation and helping you fall asleep. According to the statistics, sleeping disorders affect over 40 million adults in US alone and this app comes as a helping tool for those who have real trouble sleeping and even insomnia.



Calm Down Now™ has three sections, all meant to get you into a more relaxed state. In the Airplay device ready Audio section, you will enjoy four guided relaxation audios that come to help you relieve anxiety, manage stress and come to a calmer state. Plus, there are 24 relaxing audios consisting of the best ambient sounds. Each user can select multiple sounds according to their own personal preference, set a custom timer and enjoy the best audio relaxation mix for them. The handbook section provides the user with three animated guides where you will find everything you need to know about the most effective relaxation techniques, including Tapping EFT and how to apply them.



Calm Down Now™ will be launched for both iOS and Android on July 7, 2013 and will cost you $1.99. However, it will be free for the first 7 days after it’s launch.



