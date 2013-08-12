Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares over potential securities laws violations by Juniper Networks, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) concerning whether a series of statements by Juniper Networks regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Juniper Networks, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $4.44 billion in 2011 to over $4.36 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income declined from $425.14 million to $186.50 million.



Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) traded in 2011 as high as $44.11 per share and in July 2012 as low as $14.50 per share.



NYSE:JNPR shares regained some value and rose in January 2013 to $22.57, respectively $22.18 per share on August 8, 2013.



On August 8, 2103, Juniper Networks, Inc. disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice are conducting investigations into possible violations by the Company of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.



Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) declined from $22.18 on August 8, 2013 to $0.85 on August 9, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com