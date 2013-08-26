Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Juniper Networks, Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between April 24, 2012 and August 8, 2013.



Investors who purchased a significant amount of shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) between April 24, 2012 and August 8, 2013, and / or those purchased NYSE:JNPR shares prior to April 2012 and currently hold any of those shares, have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 11, 2013. NYSE:JNPR investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) common stock during the period between April 24, 2012 and August 8, 2013, that Juniper Networks, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Juniper Networks, Inc. was in violation of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA"), that Juniper Networks, Inc. lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting, and that as a result of the foregoing, Juniper Networks, Inc's statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Juniper Networks, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $4.44 billion in 2011 to over $4.36 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income declined from $425.14 million to $186.50 million. Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) traded in 2011 as high as $44.11 per share and in July 2012 as low as $14.50 per share.NYSE:JNPR shares regained some value and rose in January 2013 to $22.57, respectively $22.18 per share on August 8, 2013.



Then on August 8, 2103, Juniper Networks, Inc. disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice are conducting investigations into possible violations by the Company of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.



Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) declined from $22.18 on August 8, 2013 to $20.46 on August 12, 2013.



On August 23, 2013, NYSE:JNPR shares closed at $19.74 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com