Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Wrongdoing by Directors

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- An investor, who currently holds shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), filed a lawsuit against directors of Juniper Networks, Inc. over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties.



If you are a current long-term investor in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff claims that the defendants cost shareholder in NYSE:JNPR shares more than $60 million in lost equity when the Department of Justice announced it was investigating the company for bribery in China.



On August 8, 2103, Juniper Networks, Inc. had disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice are conducting investigations into possible violations by the Company of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.



Shortly after the announcement an investor filed a lawsuit against Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) over alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) declined from $22.18 on August 8, 2013 to $18.79 per share on August 30, 2013.



On September 3, 2013, NYSE:JNPR shares closed at $19.45 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com