Junk Car Removal Pays Atlanta Residents to Get Rid of Their Junk Cars

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Considered the fastest growing city in the United States, Atlanta in the State of Georgia, with its celebrity status as the birth place of the civil rights movement, is fast becoming a junk car pile. Well, that’s according to one of its civic and business minded sons, Absalom Davis, who have come up to an idea to both solve the junk car problem and making money at the same time.



Junk Car Removal Atlanta, GA, according to Davis, was established to help the residents and business owners of Atlanta, GA, who desperately want to get rid of their unwanted car, most of which are nothing more than an eye sore and a distraction to city’s ambiance and beauty.



“Maybe you have an old car that is sitting in your backyard and you are wondering what to do with it. Perhaps, you may have called a salvage yard or a provider of junk car removal services and realized that having your car towed can be costly,” notes Davis, who has a solution to such situations.



“No worry, we can take care of the problem… and most importantly, you don’t pay us to tow away your pile of junk. Surprise! We instead pay you.”



Noting that even though there are several salvage yards that do not charge money for their junk car removal services, Davis pointed out that some do pay the owner for the junk car, unfortunately the majority do not offer upfront payment. “Some of them will even require you to wait for quite some time before picking your junk car and getting the payment. On the other hand, your goal is to remove your old car as soon as possible, rather than letting that old car or truck collect rust and take up space,” he explains.



According to Davis, the things that make Junk Car Removal Atlanta different from the competition are simply the following pointers:



- Persons do not have to pay us to remove their old vehicles: “Many people think that they have to pay a junk car removal company to remove a car that they do not need from their backyard. However, this should not be the case. We will pick up your unwanted old car for free and try to pay the highest price for your vehicle,” says Davis.



- Do not worry about the title: “Although this is greatly dependent on your location, many companies and states do not require you to have a title to sell your junk car,” he adds.



- Get fast services: “The entire junk removal process should not take several weeks after weeks. In fact, we can often run the removal process smoothly within 24 hours,” claims Davis.



- Get paid on the spot: According to Davis, this is perhaps, the best aspect of their junk car removal process. “It lets you make money instantly when you find a reputable company,” he adds, warning though that people out to make sure that they are certain about the value of their old car to ensure that they are selling it at the best price.



For further information, please visit the following website: http://www.junkcarremovalatlantaga.net/



For Media Contact

Junk Car Removal

Absalom Davis, Owner

191 Peachtree Street Atlanta,

Georgia 30303 USA

404-445-0157,

junkcarremovalatlantaga@hotmail.com

http://www.junkcarremovalatlantaga.net/