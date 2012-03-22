Junk Cars Atlanta Helps People in the Metropolitan Area Get Much-needed Cash for Their Clunkers

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- According to statistics, Atlanta, Georgia is the ninth largest metropolitan area in the United States. Over 420,000 people call this area home, and the vast majority of these citizens own at least one car. While most of these vehicles are still in working order, a pretty good number are no longer operable, spending their days parked in the garage or on the driveway.



Traditionally, getting rid of junk cars has meant somehow getting the vehicle to an inspection point. In the case of broken-down cars that no longer run, this can be a huge hassle.



A new website is already getting a lot of attention for helping people in the Atlanta area sell their junk cars—quickly, easily and for a fair price.



Junk Cars Atlanta offers anyone who has an old car they would like to get rid of a quote right over the phone. Visitors to the site are welcome to call in and describe their vehicle as best they can. A friendly customer service representative will immediately give a top dollar offer.



The website also explains why people who buy junk cars Atlanta can stand to make a pretty decent profit. For example, after purchasing the old vehicles, most buyers turn around and sell the cars to scrap dealers for a higher price.



“While some write off cars are old and useless, you can also find useful scrap automobiles,” an article on the website explained.



“You can find such vehicles on repo sales or from junk yards. You can even restore some if you are keen on using them.”



Another reason to consider the cash for cars Atlanta business is that it can give buyers a constant source of write-off cars. For those who decide to purchase old vehicles, they will probably find a steady stream of customers who are willing to unload their junk cars.



Junk car removal does need to follow certain parameters. For example, Atlanta complies with environmental safety guidelines to be sure the vehicles are disposed of in an Earth-friendly manner.



From Atlanta residents who want to earn cash for junk cars to those who are interested in purchasing old cars, the staff at Junk Cars Atlanta is ready, willing and able to help get broken down vehicles out of the garage and off to the scrap yard.



