Junk Shot Launches the First and Only Junk Removal App for Customers

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Junk Shot, a well-known name for junk removal in West Palm Beach has now launched USA's first and only junk removal App for customers. The company with its latest launch aims to helps customers to clear all the unwanted junk at affordable prices. They showcase their prices on the website to help customers decide which service will be suitable for their pocket. It also guarantees quality features on all the services it offers.



The junk removal app allows customers to retrieve quick price quotes. One just needs to download it from the Junk Shot's official website. Once the download is completed customers can just give a call to the experienced staff at Junkshotapp.com who will do every kind of loading and clearing no matter where the junk is located. Once the junk is loaded and the site is left free of debris and the customer is satisfied with the work, they can pay the driver.



The company hauls every type of junk. Their list includes appliance removal, assorted household junk, scrap metal, construction and demo debris, e-waste or computer recycling, garage and attic cleanup, disaster cleanup, garbage and trash pickup and office furniture clean outs, etc. amongst others. A representative while elaborating pricing further said, “Bigger trucks better pricing is another added value we bring our clients. Our Custom Junk Shot Trucks are comparable to a 20 Yd. Dumpster on wheels.”



Apart from all one can also avail their service in almost all major cities as they offer junk removal in Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, New Tampa, Brandon, Lutz, Wesley Chapel, Apollo Beach, Riverview, Land O’ Lakes and several other places.



About Junk Shot App

Junk Shot App, the USA’s only Junk Removal & Recycling App offers a full service Junk/Bulk Removal & Recycling Firm. It pairs proprietary Smart phone Technology, affordable pricing, & great customer service to give its customers more for less. The Junk Shot App, allows the customers to take a Smart phone Photo/Shot of their unwanted junk. The Junk Shot App Team then contacts the customers with an immediate, affordable, quote and schedules a convenient removal date & time.



For more information, please visit http://junkshotapp.com.