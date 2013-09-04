Junk Shot Now Allows Junk Removal in Miami with Smart Phone or Android Camera

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Junk Shot, a renowned provider for junk removal in Miami now allows recycling junk with a smart phone or android camera. This is the USA's first and only junk removal App available to the customers. The company with its latest launch aims to help customers to clear all the unwanted junk at affordable pricing.



Their junk removal app is designed to make the junk removal a hassle free job for the clients. In fact, customers can simply retrieve quick price quotes using this app. Their junk removal in West Palm Beach, St. Petersburg, Clearwater is considered as the best.



This app is easily available on Junk Shot's official website, one just needs to download it from there. Once downloaded, customers can just obtain a click of the junk and get instant junk hauling quotes on the spot.



While appreciating the app, a customer stated, “Finally a useful app! Just take a picture of your eyesore, & within a day or two its gone. Not bad prices either.”



Junk Shot has experienced staff who do all kinds of junk hauling in Tampa, be it loading or clearing the junk. They guarantee the quality of all services they offer. Customers can also avail their price list up on the website and decide accordingly the service that will be suitable for their pocket.



Their junk hauling in Fort Lauderdale, hauls every type of junk including scrap metal, appliance removal, assorted household junk, construction and demo debris, e-waste or computer recycling, garage and attic cleanup, disaster cleanup, garbage and trash pickup and office furniture clean outs.



About Junk Shot App

Junk Shot App, the USA’s only Junk Removal & Recycling App offers a full service Junk/Bulk Removal & Recycling Firm. It pairs proprietary Smart phone Technology, affordable pricing, & great customer service to give its customers more for less. The Junk Shot App, allows the customers to take a Smart phone Photo/Shot of their unwanted junk. The Junk Shot App Team then contacts the customers with an immediate, affordable, quote and schedules a convenient removal date & time.



For more information, please visit http://junkshotapp.com



Phone:- 5865-855-297