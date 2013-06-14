Junk Shot Offers Commercial Junk Removal Services at Competitive Prices

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Junk Shot, a junk removal company is offering commercial services to the clients at competitive prices. The company guarantees quality junk removal services. Its pricing is transparent and based on its standard pricing chart that provides consistent value on every job.



The company also enables its clients find the pricing list on its site. This pricing list enables the clients look at the prices that they have to pay for availing the services. This helps them choose a service that takes care of their pocket.



The services offered by this junk removal company include junk hauling, appliance removal, assorted household junk, scrap metal, valet recycling waste, construction & demo debris, e-waste/ computer recycling, garage & attic cleanouts, disaster cleanup, garbage & trash pickup, and office furniture cleanout, etc. amongst others.



The areas where the company offers its services are St. Petersburg, West Palm Beach, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa. The company can be reached through its various social media buttons too. Talking about the company, a spokesperson stated, “Bigger trucks, and better pricing is another added value we bring to our clients. Our Custom Junk Shot Trucks are comparable to a 20 Yds. Dumpster on wheels.”



He further added, “We’re able to offer more disposal space for less money because we seek to recycle up to 80% of Collected Material. That’s right; you can now Recycle Junk with your iPhone/Android camera. So relax, and allow the Junk Shot App Team to Clear the Clutter from your Life. Saving you Time, Money & the Planet, Take a Pic or Call.”



About Junk Shot App

Junk Shot App, the USA’s only Junk Removal & Recycling App offers a full service Junk/Bulk Removal & Recycling Firm. It pairs proprietary Smartphone Technology, affordable pricing, & great customer service to give its customers more for less. The Junk Shot App, allows the customers to take a Smartphone Photo/Shot of their unwanted junk. The Junk Shot App Team then contacts the customers with an immediate, affordable, quote and schedules a convenient removal date & time.



For more information, please visit http://junkshotapp.com/