Junk Shot Offers E-Waste Removal and Recycling at Affordable Prices

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Junk Shot, a well-known name for junk removal in Tampa, is now offering its clients with a solution for all kind of their e-waste problems. E-waste has become a major problem in these times with new electronic devices replacing old ones, the old devices are increasingly becoming an environmental threat when it comes to remove or recycle them.



The prices for the same are kept affordable too as the company makes a tangible amount of profit by recycling the e-waste that it acquires during junk removal. A spokesperson from the company said,” We’re able to offer more disposal space, for Less money, because we seek to Recycle up to 80% of Collected Material”



“That’s right; you can now Recycle Junk with your iPhone/Android camera. So relax, and allow the Junk Shot App Team to Clear the Clutter from your Life. Saving you Time, Money, & the Planet. Take a Pic, or Call!” he further added.



The company offers junk removal of various types of e-wastes such as TV’s,Monitors, Printers, Laptops, Desktop Computers, Stereo, Game Consoles, etc.The company also has first and only junk removal app on Android and iOS which enables user to click a photo of the junk they want to get rid of. Junk Shot will then reply back soon with estimated amount that they will be charging from the customers. The application has eased problems for customers looking for easiest way of junk removal in St Petersburg and other cities.



The company hauls every type of junk. Their list includes appliance removal, assorted household junk, scrap metal, construction and demo debris, e-waste or computer recycling, garage and attic cleanup, disaster cleanup, garbage and trash pickup and office furniture clean outs, etc. amongst others. The company has become one of the most reliable junk removal company in Clearwater.



About Junk Shot App

Junk Shot App , the USA’s only Junk Removal & Recycling App offers a full service Junk/Bulk Removal & Recycling Firm. It pairs proprietary Smart phone Technology, affordable pricing, & great customer service to give its customers more for less. The Junk Shot App, allows the customers to take a Smart phone Photo/Shot of their unwanted junk. The Junk Shot App Team then contacts the customers with an immediate, affordable, quote and schedules a convenient removal date & time.



For more information, please visit http://junkshotapp.com/