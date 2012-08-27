San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- Junkeez Junk Removal Company provides fast and efficient junk Removal in San Diego. They offer same day /next day services and all eager to remove all kind of unwanted items. Junkeez Junk Removal Company is a local, trash hauler company that's dedicated to helping San Diego residents and businesses keep their property neat and garbage-free. Offering a huge range of trash removal services spanning from dumpster rental and traditional junk hauling to yard waste collection and light demolition services, their team of professionals can help one to eliminate debris and eyesores of all kinds!



They specialize in hauling and junk removal service, swimming pools, landscape excavation, sheds, hillside removal, retaining walls, brush, greenery clearing, debris, trash, rubbish, waste, dirt and all. Hauling company in San Diego provides best junk removal Services in San Diego. They are expertise in removing wide variety of junk. They provide quality labor to load/unload the junk, their uniformed Junkeez crew is professional and always on time. They also try to recycle and donate the junk in sanitary landfill.



Junkeez Junk Removal is San Diego’s best Value for San Diego Garage Junk Removal. Their junk removal in San Diego is a licensed demolition contractor with over 10 years experienced in junk removal and hauling. They cover 50 San Diego areas in addition Temecula and Murrieta. This means if one needs junk removal they can offer the best price with best quality.



Junkeez Junk Removal Company is a full-service hauling and junk removal company conducting business in San Diego, Orange County, and Los Angeles. Equipped with multiple dump trucks and trailers, there is no job too big or too small. Company’s staff is friendly and knowledgeable and takes pride in their work. Their unparalleled customer service and attention to detail has enabled Junkeez Junk Removal to expand into new territories and reach company goals ahead of schedule. They offer not only the best prices in the industry, but they are now known for their same-day hauling service.



To learn more visit: http://junkeezjunkremoval.com/ or call 619.346.4603



About Junkeez Junk Removal

Junkeez Junk Removal is not only deals in Junk Removal; it also offers service like reo cleanup in San Diego and all kind of construction debris removal San Diego, CA. Visit http://junkeezjunkremoval.com to book your order today!