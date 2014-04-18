Jupp Castle Chartered Certified Accountants Announces Website Launch

Hants, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Jupp Castle Chartered Certified Accountants has launched a company website for its professional team. It provides details on the various business packages and financial services available. The site also makes it extremely easy to contact the company via an embedded form.



Details on the company’s service for private individuals is provided. A “2014 Tax Return Price Guide” includes pricing on services and the discounts customers receive over certain dates. Business packages are outlined according to Bronze, Silver, and Gold levels. Visitors can read about packages specific for Limited Companies, Partnerships, and Sole Traders. (see - http://juppcastle.co.uk/ )



An Instant Quotation tool will soon be available, in which an emailed quotation is sent 20 seconds after the form is submitted. Information on financial services available is included, including pensions, investment, insurance, tax planning, wealth planning, mortgages, and corporate financial planning. An embedded query form is provided here as well. Their website also contains many testimonials of real client case studies.



About juppcastle.co.uk

The Jupp Castle website also features additional content sources such as a blog, testimonials, and bios on its team of directors, accountants, managers, and administrators. Serving as professional business advisors, Jupp Castle Chartered Certified Accountants works with Hampshire and Surrey-based businesses.



Visit http://juppcastle.co.uk/website-launch-event/ for more information.



CONTACT US

FCCA Chartered

Certified Accountants

info@juppcastle.co.uk



Accounts Manager

maggie@juppcastle.co.uk



Stop In For a Coffee

5 Taplins Court,

Taplins Farm Lane,

Hartley Wintney,

Hants,

RG27 8XU