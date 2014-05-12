Jurassic Genetics Announces Launch of Crowdfunding Campaign

North Branch, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Jurassic Genetics, a fan-made non-profit PC video game, announced today the launch of its first Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. The crowdfunding appeal is calling for help in funding the hire of specialized developers to assist with the completion of the game and usher in its launch on the PC platform.



“This project is very important to us because we are big fans of jurassic park of which the game is based.” says Will Loudermill, head developer of Jurassic Genetics. “The main goal of the game reflects this fandom since it is to create the park of your dreams!”



The game will feature a clean and refreshing look and the menus will work intuitively. Players will start by choosing between one of five custom designed preset islands. Players then zoom out in a Google Earth style and see the top-down view of the island. After a welcome message players are then free to build!



Jurassic Genetics has been in development since January 2013 and has come a long way since then with over 1,500 likes on Facebook and numbers climbing everyday.



By helping fund the project and reach the initial goal of $1,000 crowdfunders will help pay for new development team members necessary to the completion of the game. The founding team is seeking top quality which requires the services of paid professionals beyond the volunteer corps of developers currently working on the project.



“You will help us make a great game worth your money and time!” added Loudermill.



Crowdsourcing

The Indiegogo campaign’s initial goal of $1,000 is currently active and runs through May 26, 2014 at 11:59 Pacific Time. Full details about the Indiegogo campaign including sponsorship and involvement levels can be found at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/jurassic-genetics.



Media Contact:

Will loudermill

[+12182516858]

[amandawagnerbest@yahoo.com]