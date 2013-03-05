Just 12 Days More for the Greatest Network Marketing Opportunity

Saint Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- It is not often that, opportunities come knocking at one’s door, and it is that kind of a time, which will arrive in a waiting period of 12 days. The world prelaunch is on 18th March and is touted to be one of the biggest financial opportunities ever, to hit the network marketing business world. The company boasts of vastly experienced professionals, with the total experience going up to 150 years. There have been a number of network marketing opportunities to have hit the market, but none have been comparable to this one, both in terms of magnitude and level of involvement.



It is believed that the thumb rule of investment in the market is to find organizations which have passed the all crucial first three years, with flying colors, and are growing steadily with an enviable market reputation. The company boasts of being such an organization, and promises high positions, in return of timely entries. The profit is directly proportional to the size of the team involved and the participation level. The early window of entry is a concept driven by the aforementioned fact, and provides the future prospects to create a larger team to make for a consolidated entry. The process to get started is a very simple one, and everything from registering to profit earning proves to be a cakewalk, given the fact that the participant understands the methodology. The registration process is a free one, and provides the participant with a link via email. The link needs to be visited by the participant and people who he wishes to involve. The people involved may include relatives, friends, colleagues and other MLM members. The higher the number of hits for the website, the larger is the participant’s team, and thus greater is the utilization of the profit making opportunity.



About World Prelaunch

World Prelaunch (http://worldprelaunch.com) is a network marketing company, boasting of a global presence, with members from all countries in the globe. A free registration process, and website creation lends the opportunity for great amounts of profit by scheduling the biggest networking marketing launch on the 18th of March.



