Just Available on New Smartphone Market News in UK 2015: Mobile Handset Smartphone Sales by Vendor and by Operating System

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- UK Smartphone Market To 2015: Mobile Handset Smartphone Sales By Vendor And By Operating System



"UK Smartphone Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Smartphone Sales by Vendor and by Operating System" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in the UK and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.



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Key Findings



- Demographics - Statistical data on UK population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

- Mobile subscriptions and penetration by population

- Mobile handset sales by quarter

- Mobile handset revenue and average selling price

- Mobile handset sales volume by: type of customer, category, price band, air interface, vendor, operating system and feature

- Mobile smartphone handset sales by: venfor, operating system and by feature



Synopsis



This report offers a concise breakdown of the UK operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:



- Demographics - data on the UK population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

- Mobile subscriptions and penetration by population

- Mobile handset sales by quarter

- Mobile handset revenue and average selling price

- Mobile handset sales volume by: type of customer, category, price band, air interface, vendor, operating system and feature

- Mobile smartphone handset sales by: venfor, operating system and by feature



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Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:



Regulatory

- Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.

- Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.

- Copies of telecom laws and amendments.

- Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.



Operators

- Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.

- Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology rollout plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.

- Internal statistics and bulletins published by operators.



Vendors

- Interviews with key officials within vendors both at in-country offices and in-company headquarters.



Table of Contents



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions



2 DEMOGRAPHICS

2.1 UK Population, 2009 15F

2.2 UK Nominal GDP (US$ m), 2009 15F

2.3 UK Nominal GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 15F

2.4 UK PPP Adjusted GDP per Capita (US$), 2009 15F

2.5 UK Annual GDP Growth (%), 2009 15F

2.6 UK Consumer Price Inflation (%), 2009 15F

2.7 Exchange Rate (GBP) / US$, 2009 15F



3 MOBILE SUBSCRIPTIONS AND PENETRATION

3.1 UK Total Mobile Subscriptions: Market Volume, 2009 15F

3.2 UK Mobile Subscription Penetration (% of Population), 2009 15F



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4 MOBILE HANDSET SALES BY QUARTER



5 MOBILE HANDSET SALES ANALYSIS

5.1 UK Mobile Handset Sales Volume by Type of Customer, 2009 15F

5.2 UK Mobile Handset Sales Volume by Category, 2009 15F

5.3 UK Mobile Handset Sales Volume by Price Band, 2009 15F

5.4 UK Distribution of Mobile Handset Sales by Air Interface, 2009 15 F

5.5 UK Market Share Total Mobile Handset Sales, 2009 15F

5.6 UK Mobile Smartphone Sales By Vendor And By Operating System, 2009 15F

5.7 UK Market Share Total Smartphone Sales, 2009 15F

5.8 UK Total Smartphone Sales by Operating System, 2009 15F

5.9 UK Market Share Operating System, 2009 15F

5.1 UK Mobile Handset Sales By Feature, 2009 15F

5.11 UK Smartphone Handset Sales Volume by Feature, 2009 15F

5.12 UK Mobile Handset ASP, 2009 15F

5.13 UK Mobile Handset Revenue, 2009 15F



6 APPENDIX

6.1 About Pyramid Research

6.2 Disclaimer



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