Just Available : Spirits and Distillates Market Brazil 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Spirits - Brazil - July 2013



The spirits market in Brazil has seen mixed performances across different segments. While lower priced alcoholic beverages, such as cachaça, have seen volume retail sales fall, higher priced segments, like whiskey and vodka, are enjoying robust growth.



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The spirits market in Brazil have shown dichotomies in recent years. While alcoholic beverages with less added value, such as cachaça, show performance in descending volume retail; categories with higher added value, such as whiskeys and vodka, have had strong growth. With dynamic, diverse opportunities and challenges, score is distinct fields of expertise for each of the categories.



Distillates - Brazil - July 2013



In the case of whiskys, marketing messages based on international and cosmopolitan image may come to represent an alternative to the status to reinforce the premium positioning of the brands in the category. As for the vodka, position yourself as a category gateway to middle-class consumers, presents itself as the potential to grow this social stratum. Manufacturers of cachaça, in turn, can take ownership of major sporting events to gain visibility among Brazilians and tourists (especially by promoting the consumption of caipirinha).



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Of Distillates :

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/distillates-brazil-july-2013