Just Be - the Wellness Deck Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Mount Laurel, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2021 -- Just Be - The Wellness Deck is a new deck of oracle cards designed to guide, inspire, and motivate people. Created by Debra Glover, these cards are the first step to help people improve their lives mentally and physically. Debra is a multi-talented American free-thinker and an award-winning art director, who has put her lifelong experience in the development of these cards. To introduce this inspiring project to the world, Debra recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and she is welcoming generous support and backing.



"If you want to embark on a personal journey and are looking for guidance on how or where to begin then this 51-card deck is for you." Said Debra Glover, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "My cards are a tool for daily guidance and self-discovery with a focus on your day-to-day life, to chart the way forward to peace, purpose, prosperity, and love." She added. According to Debra, this deck of cards is divided into six symbolic categories of enlightenment, encouragement, self-love, direction, inspiration, and fulfilment.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/debraglover/just-be-the-wellness-deck and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production and distribution of these cards. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 8,960, and Debra is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with nationwide shipping across the United States. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Just Be – The Wellness Deck

