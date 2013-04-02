Just Go Motorhome Hire Gears Up for Long Awaited Summer with United Kingdom Adventure Holidays

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- The United Kingdom is known for having areas of outstanding pastoral beauty, wild beaches, mountains and moorlands, but the weather has not always been reliable. After an extraordinarily long winter, climate change weather patterns are predicting a longer hotter summer to offset it, and Just Go motorhome hire are preparing themselves for a busy summer period, as the continuing economic downturn is encouraging more people to look at cheaper alternatives to foreign holidays by making their adventures in the UK. Just go have maximized their stock of vehicles ready for the inevitable summer rush.



The company provides a range of vehicles, which can comfortably accommodate between two and seven people, with a wide range of features including running hot and cold water, flushing toilet, kitchen and TV facilities. The website provides the internal configurations for day and night in plan view, with a full breakdown of vehicle specifications as well as clear rental rates for every vehicle.



The vehicles can then be hired and taken freely wherever individuals would like to go, though the website also provides free recommended itineraries for over seventeen different areas of the country, and two or three week itinerary’s for dedicated adventurers.



A spokesperson for Just go explained, “Our business has been growing naturally for 10 years as more and more people discover the wonderful advantages of having a motor home. The vehicle allows individuals to live in home-like comfort while visiting a plethora of new destinations. People can stay at one place for a week or travel to a new destination every day. It offers the maximum amount of freedom and comfort possible while having none of the disadvantages of towing a caravan on the motorways or pitching tents in the wilds. Our site has some great suggestions for people who like the idea but wouldn’t know where to take a motorhome, so visit now for inspiration and adventure.”



About Just go

Just go has been hiring motorhomes for ten years. They have grown organically and are now the largest dedicated hire fleet in the UK. The business is based on offering luxury motorhomes with excellent customer service and industry knowledge. Through 10 years of developing Just go, they have extremely well-informed staff that are there to ensure clients have a great motorhome experience. For more information, please visit: http://www.justgo.uk.com/