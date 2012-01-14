Just in Time for Holiday Bills, ‘NoFaxCashAdvance.com’ Is Now Able to Lend up to $1,500

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2012 -- The holiday gift-giving season may be over but for many, the holiday bill season is just beginning.



All of the great presents purchased for friends and family must be paid for, and all across the country people are dreading getting their credit card statements in the mail.



For those whose monthly budgets are already stretched as it is, finding the extra money to pay higher-than-usual bills on time can be extremely stressful.



The staff at NoFaxCashAdvance.com understands exactly what it feels like to have more month than money left. That’s why they work so hard to help each and every visitor to the website get the faxless cash advance they need to help tide them over until the next paycheck arrives.



In fact, No Fax Cash Advance is now able to lend its customers up to $1,500.



For those who are unsure what a faxless cash advance means, this type of loan involves employed people borrowing against their next paycheck. The cash advance is a small, short term loan that is typically used to help pay bills, buy groceries or other necessary expenses.



Traditionally, getting a payday loan involved going in person to a lender to fill out a long application that might require a credit check. This is yet another reason that working with NoFaxCashAdvance.com is so desirable—everything can be done from the comfort of home, and people with little or poor credit can also apply.



To start the loan process, people need only to log on to the home page to fill out a quick and easy 2-step application process. Once approved by a lender, the borrowers will usually get the money they need deposited right into their checking accounts in one business day.



“Unlike other online cash advance lenders, faxless cash advance providers do not require borrowers to print out, sign, and return via fax a loan agreement. This step has been eliminated to streamline the process and avoid unnecessary paperwork,” an article on the website explained.



The website also features a variety of helpful and educational articles about the entire payday loan process, including one that lists the top 5 reasons why online cash loans are great for solving debt problems. For example, as the article noted, applicants are basically borrowing against their own money so everyone who has a job is welcome to apply, and the money usually arrives in a timely manner.



About NoFaxCashAdvance.com

NoFaxCashAdvance.com is one of the leading payday loan lenders in the industry. We specialize in online loans, with no writing, faxing, or traveling to a brick-and-mortar loan establishment. Applying on the website for a payday loan is quick, easy, and stress-free, and most people get their money very quickly. For more information, please visit http://www.nofaxcashadvance.com