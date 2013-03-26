Just in Time for the Spring: A $19.95 Garden Book

Westport, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Emmy-nominated TV Host, Lifestyle Expert and best selling author Mar Jennings today announced a new, accessible price of his best selling book LIFE ON MAR’S, A FOUR SEASON GARDEN. Originally published in 2007, it was recently re-released to meet continuing demand. The new list price of $19.95 reflects the need for an even more affordable (and gift-able) resource book that offers gardening tips and designs that have national and global appeal.



“I repeatedly hear from people that they turn to the book for inspiration again and again, and so enjoy reading it they end up buying a second one as a gift,” says Jennings, who was recently a featured speaker at the famous Philadelphia Garden Show. He is delighted that his casual luxury lifestyle and four-season approach to gardening continue to encourage so many to embrace their gardens.



LIFE ON MAR’S: A Four Season Garden is a 155 page photographic essay documenting the four seasons of a Connecticut garden as seen and photographed through the eyes of Mar Jennings and nationally acclaimed photographer Stacy Bass. Using a seasonal approach, Mar leads the reader on a detailed tour beginning with the emerging colors of spring. This book provides beautiful garden design, detail and implementation ideas that are easy enough for novices and interesting enough for seasoned gardeners. Mar's no-nonsense approach keeps it simple so that anyone can learn, enjoy, and enhance the many benefits of a gardening experience. Mar's clever tagline, "and there you have it," says it all.



He recently announced a companion book on interiors, to launch in the Fall. LIFE ON MAR’S, Creating Casual Luxury Room to Room will have the same quality design and layout to which readers and fans have become accustomed. The new book is being designed by H2O, a creative division of Peppercomm, which is based in NY, London and San Francisco. It will be available in both hardcover and e-book formats; the e-book version of LIFE ON MAR’s, A Four Season Garden will also be released simultaneously.



Mar Jennings is best known for creating a signature “casual luxury” style. His approach is concise, and his techniques are quickly understood and easy-to-apply. Mar’s inventive and original blueprint for design infuses Mother Nature’s colors and textures throughout the home and garden. As one of the top lifestyle experts, Mar has been featured on HGTV, the Today Show, QVC, and in the New York Times, to name few.



LIFE ON MAR’S, A Four Season Garden is distributed by Midpoint Trade Books and is available through bookstores nationally or Amazon.com



Mar Jennings is a nationally renowned TV Host, Lifestyle Expert and best-selling author known for his signature style: casual luxury. He has appeared on HGTV, the Today Show, QVC, the Style Network, Food Network, ABC, CBS, CNN as well as in print: The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.



