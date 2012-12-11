Jersey City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- As any restaurant owner can attest, it doesn’t matter how good the food is or how chic the ambience; if customers aren’t steadily streaming through the seats, success is impossible. Thanks to current technology and social media trends, it’s easier than ever for a restaurant to set itself apart from the competition and build a loyal and engaged customer base. But as society veers toward wide-scale adoption of mobile, restaurants need to stay on-trend and be accessible to their customers at all times. A mobile app is the perfect way to do just that.



This just launched app creator from those crazy primates at Infinite Monkeys, offers restaurants a painless way to build a mobile app with no coding knowledge or skill. Since these apps can be built in just minutes and are completely free to build and launch, restaurant owners and staff are able to get back ensuring the satisfaction of their customers without needlessly worrying about how to build an app.



The Fantastic4Restaurants app creation platform was designed to meet all of the requirements that restaurant, cafe and deli owners look for in creating their own apps.



These include:



- Mobile menus powered by AllMenus.com

- In-app reservations through Open Table

- Messages for special promotions

- Click-to-call and one-click directions to your place

- Integrated Twitter & social feeds

- Blogs by or about the restaurant

- Photo Sharing

- Calendar of upcoming events

- Links to reviews and sister-locations



And Coming Soon...



- Check-in promotions & Loyalty unlock promotions

- Mobile Delivery Ordering



Apps created with this top-secret-mobile-app-construction-machine keep customers informed about special promotions and events, menu changes, social updates, as well as allow them to find directions from wherever they are, make reservations and contact the restaurant with just a click. According to Infinite Monkey’s CEO and co-founder Jay Shapiro, “We’re excited to offer this affordable option to all restaurants wondering how to create a mobile app. Our solution is a great way to build loyalty, keep customers engaged and to drive new traffic in through the doors of a restaurant.”



About Fantastic4Restaurants

Fantastic4Restaurants (http://fantastic4restaurants.com/), one of a Baker’s Dozen of vertical market app creation platforms from the Infinite Monkeys team, provides all of the tools restaurateurs need to create their own mobile apps for free and with no coding. Stay connected with Fantastic4Restaurants via Facebook and Twitter.



To learn more about how Infinite Monkeys is transforming the Mobile App Economy, please visit http://www.infinitemonkeys.mobi/en and follow @oo_monkeys on Twitter