Just Launched Website Enables Travellers to Compare and Get the Best Deal on London Taxi Prices

Fleet, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Travellers entering their details into the new site will receive an instant comparison of quotes from the most comprehensive network of approved London taxi firms, the taxi comparison site will then enable customers to sort the quotes so that they can find the cheapest, most highly rated and best fares for their intended journey.



The entire journey can be booked and payed for in advance, this ensures that tourists visiting the capital get the fairest prices (the site guarantees to offer the cheapest fares available online) and companies that need to book taxis for their employers can do so quickly and easily. The website emails a booking receipt and reference number, it even enables users to manage and track their bookings online.



The website believe that their service will not only enable users to get the cheapest taxi prices but also safety and the best service too, users have the ability to leave reviews of all companies listed on the site. www.londoncitytaxis.co.uk say, “On each company listed you will find real testimonials, each one is validated so the feedback you read is all 100% genuine. A good testimonial on an independent website can give you the assurance you need to book with confidence.”



London Taxis is part of the Taxi Price Compare network, the website aims to help users find the very best price on their journey and will display the black cab cost for an equivalent journey so users can see how much they have saved. For more information visit www.londoncitytaxis.co.uk.