Just Launched Website from Premier Sport Has Big Ambitions to Become a Leading Outlet for Saucony and Other Designer Sports Brands

Laindon, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- The Premier Sport concept is to offer it members exclusive deals on big brand name sportswear, the concept has been developed by a well-established and rapidly expanding UK-based, global distributor of high-end branded apparel, equipment and footwear known as Branded Stocks EU, Ltd.



On the Premier Sport website they say, “Premier Sport is an online shopping platform that houses a wide range of high quality sportswear from big brand names such as Nike, Vans, Adidas, Supra and many more...”



Due to the parent companies purchasing power and the Premier Sport business model the website can offer unbelievable discounts on apparel from major brands such as Nike, Adidas and Vans the site also has a very good range of deals on Saucony footwear.



The Premier Sports website is free to join and definitely, worth becoming a member of if you want high quality designer sportswear at heavily discounted prices. Shoppers need not worry about their details being shared with any third parties because the company say they will never sell, lease or share the info of their valued members.



About Branded Stocks EU, Ltd

Branded Stocks EU, Ltd is a company with 20 years industry experience founded by CEO, John Sharp and Director, Stuart Rodgers both of the company’s founders and its entire staff are hoping that the website located at www.premiersport.co.uk will become as successful as the company’s other ventures have been.



For more information just visit www.premiersport.co.uk, the site has a very comprehensive FAQ section that should answer any questions you have about how it all works.