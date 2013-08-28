Just Launched Website Pleased to Offer Custom Made, Video Greeting Cards, E-Cards, E-Gifts, Wedding Invitations and Much More

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- If you want to send someone a special birthday message, congratulate them on getting married or wish them well try Gramz.com.



Gramz.com is a brand new website that brings together talented performers and buyers to create what they believe are “the most fantastic greeting cards you can ever send or receive! Custom made personalized, video cards by real people with wild Talents!”



Send cards for any occasion, performers are available to produce personalised birthday cards, get well cards, congratulations cards, new baby cards, Christmas, Easter cards and much, much more. Acts available on the site include Ali G, Lady Gaga, Shakira and many more; see the full range of available characters and performers here.



If you have talent why not use it to make some serious money? Gramz.com enables performers to earn up to 75% of revenues; the site is on the lookout for new performers and says, “GramZ.com aims to be the biggest and best source for custom made, personalized video e-gifts and e-cards. We specialize in unique talents delivered directly to users email box and phones. So if you have a weird, wonderful, scary, jaw dropping, or even just plain strange talent, we want you on our team. From amazing impersonators, to magic acts, to comedy, to literally anything that can entertain. The bottom line is this: Do you have some quality or talent, that if sent to someone on video, would make that receiver happy - If so, then you have what we need!” Find out more on the sites seeking talent page.