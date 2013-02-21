Just Mercedes - Online Mercedes Benz Store in Virginia

Arlington, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Mercedes Benz is certainly one of the most wanted brands as it carries the symbol of luxury and style. The brand offers stylish, powerful, and bold and fuel efficient models to match the status. In fact, the premium car is more than a vehicle as it reflects the lifestyle. Just like their style, premium models of Mercedes are priced high. People who love to own a Mercedes car within the budget can choose certified used Mercedes cars at Mercedes Benz Virginia Online store.



Certified pre owned are cars the best alternative to the new and used cars as they are baked with manufacturer’s warranty. The concept of certified pre owned cars is started in early 90’s to provide the similar comforts just as new cars. In the late 90’s the concept has been accepted well as the customers are getting true value for the money that they have spent. With the growing popularity to certified cars, premium car manufacturers like Mercedes and Lexus swiftly adapted the program. Top manufacture like Mercedes included manufacture warranty to all the cars sold under this program. Today the certified pre owned cars occupied significant percentage among the premium car segment.



Customers can purchase certified pre owned Mercedes cars at authorized dealers itself. The typical certified cars undergo rigorous inspections at all levels and include either original factory warranty or manufacture backed warranty. At the same time, customers can choose cars from dealers certified segment also. But these cars are backed by limited warranty unlike manufacturer certified cars. Customers can avail number of advantages with certified cars like nationwide service support, limited or extend warranty, exchange privilege, etc. Some authorized dealers offer additional benefits to their customers in terms of special offers like incentives, service specials, etc. Qualified customers will get cash rewards on their initial payments.



Mercedes Benz of Arlington is an American service center located in Arlington VA. This reputed auto dealers offers latest and pre owned Mercedes cars along with finance facility. Customers looking for certified cars can visit the official website of the store and search favorite model in car finder section. Apart from that they display all the available models online with the model number, year of manufacturing, body style and mileage details.



