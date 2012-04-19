Just Point and Click, Payroll Made Easy for Ohio Small Businesses With EzPaycheck from Halfpricesoft.com

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2012 -- Ohio small Businesses looking for ways to cut cost on payroll processing and tax reporting can try out ezPaycheck payroll solution from halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com), EzPaycheck in-house payroll software run on users' own computers offers more efficiency, security and control than other payroll options for much greater cost savings.



Halfpricesoft.com has announced a limited time 33 percent OFF special offer for Ohio small business owners who are planning to purchase ezPaycheck 2012 payroll Software this fall. Since ezPaycheck allows user to input YTD information, users can switch to this payroll software anytime.



Small business owners love ezPaycheck payroll application because it is simple and flexible to use, handles all their payroll needs and is very affordable.



"We believe payroll and tax software should be designed for the non-technical people who are actual end-users," explains Mark Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. "We always keep in mind that our customers are small business owners, not computer whizzes or financial gurus. But that makes them the best possible people to listen to when designing payroll software, so we include them as members of our design team."



ezPaycheck 2012’s interface is so intuitive and user-friendly that first time users can start calculating payroll and printing paychecks immediately. The long learning curve typically associated with financial software is non-existent with ezPaycheck, even if the user does not have an accounting background.



Small businesses can try ezPaycheck for free with no obligation and no cost at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp. Main features of ezPaycheck in-house payroll software include:



- Up to date tax tables for all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and federal taxes

- Capability for adding local tax rates

- Automatically calculate tips, commissions, federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, employer unemployment taxes, and other pre-tax and post-tax deductions

- Print paychecks using a standard laser printer on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

- Use check-in-middle, check-on-top, or check-at-bottom check stock formats

- Able to print MICR numbers on blank check stock to save on pre-printed checks

- Calculate and print daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods

- Compile and print forms W2s, W3, 940 and 941

- Unlimited free technical support



With license keys starting at only $59 per installation, ezPaycheck 2012 is an affordable accounting payroll and check printing software solution for any business - no matter how small the business is.



To take a no-obligation test drive of this payroll software, please visithttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

http://www.halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2/1009 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.