Just Posted; the Two Best Secured Credit Cards for Bad Credit 2013, According to Cloud Technology Systems, Inc.

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Cloud Technology Systems, Inc. has taken all the secured credit cards and put them under the microscope and have now posted the results of the top two secured credit cards for bad credit in 2013.



You can view the best two secured credit cards for bad credit here: http://creditcardsforbadcreditnotbadpeople.com/news-releases/the-2-best-secured-credit-cards-for-bad-credit-2013/



Cloud Technology chose the two secured cards based on interest rate, fees and the ease of qualifying. With these secured credit cards, the card holder can put as little as $200 down as a deposit to start using the credit card. The fees on these cards are much lower than their unsecured counterpart. The credit cards for bad credit that are unsecured have much higher fees that make secured cards much more attractive.



About J.C. McClain

J.C. McClain is the credit expert for Cloud Technology Systems, Inc. He has published two books available at amazon, Credit Cards For Bad Credit and The Best Credit Card Rewards. You can view his YouTube Channel here Bad Credit Credit Cards .



Contact:

J.C. McClain

Cloud Technology Systems, Inc.

614-300-3544

http://creditcardsforbadcreditnotbadpeople.com/