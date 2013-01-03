Just Powder Coating: Melbourne Company Offers the Most Reliable Powder Coating Services

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Relatively new in the powder coating service industry, Just Powder Coating has worked hard to set itself apart from the rest. Heather Grant, Marketing Consultant says Just Power Coating is better than any other similar company because, “Our customers are a person, not dollar sign. No matter the size of the job, we treat each and every customer the same. Great service and a reasonable price, every time.”



Powder coating uses a dry powder that bonds to substances that hold an electrostatic charge. Sprayed on, the powder is then baked in a special oven. This assures a solid, almost indestructible coat that is sure to last many years in the elements. “We use the latest Gema and Nordson powder coating machines for application and have a large 10.5 x 2.5 x 2.5 meter batch oven to cater for larger items but also accommodate smaller jobs,” Grant said.



For powder coating to work properly, the surface must be thoroughly and diligently cleaned. Each job includes surface preparation for the best possible finish. “Contact us for a quote about any powder coating service. We will meet with you and discuss the best methods for the job. Proper preparation will yield a better, longer lasting finish, so meeting with the customer and discussing the job is crucial,” Grant stated.



Businesses and individuals seeking powder coating services should visit Just Powder Coating’s website at http://justpowdercoating.com.au.



Just Powder Coating

http://justpowdercoating.com.au

Heather Grant, Marketing Consultant

heather@searchmg.com.au

(03)9720 6737