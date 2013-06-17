Just Publised: Global Storage Market Share and Size 2012-2016 - MarketResearchReports

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Storage market to grow at a CAGR of 7.83 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased growth of structured and unstructured data. The Global Storage market has also been witnessing a collaboration of storage software and hardware solutions. However, the increasing availability of open source storage software solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Storage Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Storage market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-storage-market-2012-2016



The key vendors dominating this market space include Dell Inc., EMC Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., NetApp Inc. and Symantec Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are BlueArc Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pansas Inc., and Solarwinds Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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