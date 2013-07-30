Just Published: Global Welding Robots Market 2012-2016 - Worldwide Indsutry Share,Size,Trends,Analysis and Forecast to 2016 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Global Welding Robots market to grow at a CAGR of 5.73 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is need for faster time to market. The Global Welding Robots market has also been witnessing the increasing focus on providing end-to-end solutions. However, limited knowledge about welding robots’ functionalities could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio’s report, the Global Welding Robots Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Welding Robots market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corp., KUKA AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Denso Wave Inc., Kawasaki Robotics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc., Omron Corp., Panasonic Corp., and Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.



