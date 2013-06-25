Just Published: LTE Real-Time Billing Support Systems (BSS) Operational Issues and Market Opportunities : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Fourth generation (4G) cellular via the Long Term Evolution (LTE) standard is transforming the entire mobile communications ecosystem. One of the profound ways that mobile will never be the same is the wide range of applications that will available that were heretofore impractical due to previous bandwidth constraints. Many of these applications will be video-based, or otherwise requiring real-time QoS as well as real-time billing.



This report includes market analysis of the real-time LTE BSS market, BSS/OSS market as a whole, and several case studies on the use of real-time billing functions in an LTE environment. The research also includes forecasting in several key areas.



Target Audience:



- Mobile network operators

- Wireless device manufacturers

- OSS/BSS companies of all types

- Mobile application store companies

- LTE and OSS/BSS infrastructure providers

- Application, content, and commerce providers



Report Benefits:



Forecasts for various aspects of LTE

Identify and understand trends in LTE billing

Understand driving forces for real-time billing

Understand next generation infrastructure such as IMS



Table of Content



1.0 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 5



2.0 INTRODUCTION6

2.1 CHARGING IN LTE 10

2.1.1IP MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM (IMS) CHARGING 10

2.1.2MULTIMEDIA SESSIONS10

2.1.3MOBILE IP 12

2.2 NEXT GENERATION NETWORKS AND LTE14

2.2.1LTE ADVANCED 17

2.3 CASE STUDY ONE: A DAY IN THE LIFE OF A USER IN THE ONLINE CHARGING (REAL-TIME)18

2.4 BENEFITS OF THE REAL-TIME MONETIZATION IN LTE ENVIRONMENT18

2.4.1REAL TIME CHARGING 19

2.4.2SERVICE CONTROL POINT (SCP) AND LTE19

2.4.3REAL-TIME CHARGING FOR PRE-PAID SERVICES 19

2.4.4REAL-TIME FUNCTIONS FOR CLOUD-BASED APPLICATIONS 19

2.4.5BENEFITS FOR THE MOBILE VIRTUAL NETWORK OPERATORS20

2.5 CASE STUDY TWO: TRANSFORMING TO REAL-TIME BSS 21

2.5.1BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY DRIVERS FOR REAL-TIME BSS 21



3.0 REAL-TIME BILLING SUPPORT SYSTEM 23

3.1 IMS AND THE IMPACT ON NGN OSS/BSS23

3.1.1NETWORK PLANNING AND ENGINEERING (NPE)23

3.1.2FAULT MANAGEMENT (FM)23

3.1.3PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT (PM) 23

3.1.4IP VERSUS CIRCUIT SWITCHING MIGRATION CHALLENGES 24

3.1.5PROVISIONING AND SERVICE ACTIVATION (PSA)24

3.1.6INVENTORY MANAGEMENT (IM) 24

3.2 REAL-TIME BILLING SUPPORT SYSTEM 25

3.2.1MEDIATION (MD) 25

3.2.2REVENUE ASSURANCE (RA)26

3.2.3THE NEED FOR R-T-BSS 26

3.2.4CHALLENGES FOR REAL-TIME BSS 30

3.3 OSS CHALLENGES 30

3.3.1STAKEHOLDER APPREHENSIONS30

3.3.2FRAMEWORK TO INTEGRATE CUSTOMIZATION DEMANDS 31

3.3.3SMOOTH TRANSITION FROM EXISTING OSS FRAMEWORKS31

3.3.4MULTI-VENDOR COORDINATION 32

3.4 BSS CHALLENGES 32

3.5 SERVICE DELIVERY PLATFORMS (SDP)33

3.6 TMFORUM SOLUTION FRAMEWORX36

3.6.1KEY NGOSS TERMINOLOGY39

3.6.2TAM39

3.6.3BUSINESS PROCESS FRAMEWORK (FORMERLY ETOM) 40

3.6.4SID43

3.6.5TNA45

3.6.6APIS AND INTERFACES 46

3.6.7NGOSS COMPLIANCE TESTS46

3.6.8THE NGOSS LIFECYCLE 46



