Just Published: UV Light Stabilizer Market - North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- The North America UV light stabilizers market for wood coatings is mainly driven by increasing demand for wood coating for UV protection. Moreover, UV protective wood coatings are gaining in popularity due to their eco-friendly characteristics such as low VOC emission, high solid content, etc. In addition, increasing usage of wood for decking applications has triggered demand for UV protective wood coatings, which in turn has reflected in the rising demand for UV light stabilizers.



This market research report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and estimates the demand for UV light stabilizers for wood coatings in North America for the six year period from 2012 to 2018, in terms of revenue and volume. It provides information on latest trends, restraining and driving factors influencing the market, along with the opportunities available in the near future for the UV light stabilizer market. The report segments the market based on application and region and offers estimates and forecast for each segment.



Key applications of UV light stabilizers analyzed and estimated in this study include decking and flooring, furniture and interior and others. Decking and flooring dominates volume consumption of UV light stabilizers, which accounted for the largest market share in 2011. The UV light stabilizer market is analyzed based on regional outlook, providing the forecast for key economies including the U.S., Canada and Mexico.



The market research study includes a detailed description of value chain analysis in order to provide a broad view of various components present across the UV light stabilizer value chain. Porter’s five forces analysis has been included for enhanced understanding of the market. In addition the report includes comparison of the key brands in the market along with their key ingredients. The report covers company profiles of key participants operating in the UV light stabilizer market including BASF SE, AkzoNobel, Akcros Chemicals, BYK, Clariant Ltd., Chemtura Corp., Cytec, Everlight Chemical, Mayzo and Lycus.



UV light stabilizer market by application



Decking and Flooring

Furniture and interior

Other



UV light stabilizer market by geography



U.S.

Canada

Mexico



