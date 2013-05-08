Just Published: World Computational Biology Market 2012-2018 - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

New Market Research Report "Computational Biology (Pharmacodynamics, Cellular Modeling, Computational Genomics, Proteomics, Pharmacogenomics, Pharmacokinetics, Human Simulation Software, Drug Discovery & Development) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2018" Has Been Added In MarketResearchReports.Biz's Reports Database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- The computational biology market is predicted to have a notable growth owing to its wide use by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to reduce the incidences of late stage failures of their drugs and to thereby curb R&D expenditure. Computational biology is also assisting in reducing the extensive use of humans in trials and is therefore useful for pediatric trials, trials on pregnant women and orphan disease research.
This report analyses the global market for computational biology by two main types of studies-cellular modeling and disease modeling. Each of these segments has been further analyzed by various studies with use of simulation, right from drug discovery to drug development. The market has also been bifurcated on the basis of tools which include databases, software and IT infrastructure. The computational biology services market highlights the trend of in-house and contract computational biology. The end users market studies the usage pattern of academic research institutes and commercial industry. All the above mentioned segments are analyzed on the basis of market size in terms of USD million and their forecasts for the period 2012 to 2018 have also been provided. The CAGR (%) for each market segment has been estimated for the forecast period 2012 to 2018, considering 2011 as the base year.
Geographically, this market has been divided into four major regions which include North America, Europe, Asia and RoW (Rest of the world). Market sizes, forecasts and % CAGR for each region have been provided. The major drivers, restraints, challenges and growth opportunities and other qualitative dynamics have been considered in the market overview section of this report.
The competitive landscape of this industry has been covered under market share analysis by key players. Our recommendation chapter provides assistance to industry players on ways to enter this market or to establish sustainable competitive advantage.
The global computational biology market is segmented as follows:
Computational Biology Market, By Types
Cellular & Biological Simulation
Computational Genomics
Computational Proteomics
Pharmacogenomics
Others (Transcriptomics/ Metabolomics)
Disease Modeling and Simulation
Drug Discovery
Target Identification
Target Validation
Lead Discovery
Lead Optimization
Drug Development
Preclinical
Pharmacokinetics
Pharmacodynamics
Clinical trials
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Human Body Simulation Software
Computational Biology Market, By Services
In-House
Contract
Computational Biology Market, By End Users
Academics
Industry/ Commercial Players
Computational Biology Market, By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia
Rest of the World (RoW)
