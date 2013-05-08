Just Published: World Computational Biology Market 2012-2018 - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- The computational biology market is predicted to have a notable growth owing to its wide use by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to reduce the incidences of late stage failures of their drugs and to thereby curb R&D expenditure. Computational biology is also assisting in reducing the extensive use of humans in trials and is therefore useful for pediatric trials, trials on pregnant women and orphan disease research.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/167571



This report analyses the global market for computational biology by two main types of studies-cellular modeling and disease modeling. Each of these segments has been further analyzed by various studies with use of simulation, right from drug discovery to drug development. The market has also been bifurcated on the basis of tools which include databases, software and IT infrastructure. The computational biology services market highlights the trend of in-house and contract computational biology. The end users market studies the usage pattern of academic research institutes and commercial industry. All the above mentioned segments are analyzed on the basis of market size in terms of USD million and their forecasts for the period 2012 to 2018 have also been provided. The CAGR (%) for each market segment has been estimated for the forecast period 2012 to 2018, considering 2011 as the base year.



Geographically, this market has been divided into four major regions which include North America, Europe, Asia and RoW (Rest of the world). Market sizes, forecasts and % CAGR for each region have been provided. The major drivers, restraints, challenges and growth opportunities and other qualitative dynamics have been considered in the market overview section of this report.



The competitive landscape of this industry has been covered under market share analysis by key players. Our recommendation chapter provides assistance to industry players on ways to enter this market or to establish sustainable competitive advantage.



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/computational-biology-pharmacodynamics-cellular-modeling-computational-genomics-proteomics-pharmacogenomics-pharmacokinetics-human-simulation-software-drug-discovery-and-development-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-tre



The global computational biology market is segmented as follows:



Computational Biology Market, By Types



Cellular & Biological Simulation

Computational Genomics

Computational Proteomics

Pharmacogenomics

Others (Transcriptomics/ Metabolomics)

Disease Modeling and Simulation

Drug Discovery

Target Identification

Target Validation

Lead Discovery

Lead Optimization

Drug Development

Preclinical

Pharmacokinetics

Pharmacodynamics

Clinical trials

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Human Body Simulation Software



Computational Biology Market, By Services



In-House

Contract



Computational Biology Market, By End Users



Academics

Industry/ Commercial Players



Computational Biology Market, By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the World (RoW)

Industry/ Commercial Players



Latest Reports:



Cell Culture Market (Media, Sera, Reagents, Serum-Free Media, Albumin, Growth Factors & Cytokines, Instruments, Bioreactors, Roller Bottle Equipment, T-Flasks And Cryostorage Equipment) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2018 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/138719



The cell culture market is experiencing impressive growth globally because of the tremendous increase in demand for biopharmaceutical products. Since its introduction as an integral part of the life science industry, the cell culture market has experienced huge growth in terms of scope as well as adoption by end users. The rapid double-digit growth in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries is slated to be the major driving force for the growth of the cell culture market in the future.



This report analyses the global market for cell culture by the two main types of products- consumables and instruments. Each of these segments has been further divided and analyzed by various product types offered by manufacturers. The market has also been segmented on the basis of end users into academics & research and commercial producers. All the above mentioned segments are analyzed on the basis of market size in terms of USD million and their forecasts for the period 2012 to 2018 have also been provided. The CAGR (%) for each market segment has been estimated for the forecast period 2012 to 2018, considering 2011 as the base year.



Peripheral Vascular Devices Market (Peripheral Vascular Stents, PTA Balloon Catheters, Guidewires, IVC Filters, Atherectomy, Chronic Total Occlusion, Embolic Protection Devices, Synthetic Surgical Grafts, Aortic Stents) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/139270



The research report on the peripheral vascular devices market provides detailed analysis of the global market and helps in understanding the driving forces for the growth of these devices. The report also provides analysis of major segments such as peripheral vascular stents, peripheral transluminal angioplasty balloon catheters, PTA guidewires, atherectomy devices, chronic total occlusion devices, aortic stents, synthetic surgical grafts, embolic protection devices and inferior vena cava filters. Market size estimates and forecasts for the period 2010 to 2018 has been given for each segment and its sub-segment, in terms of USD million, calculating growth rates from 2012 to 2018, considering 2011 as the base year for calculations.



The market has been segmented geographically into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Market size and forecast is provided for each of these regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining growth of the peripheral vascular devices market and future opportunities are provided in the report.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://chinamarketreports.blogspot.com/