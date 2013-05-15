Just Published: World Mobile Wallet Market - Global Mobile Wallet Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- The global increase in Smartphone penetration compounded with the widespread use of NFC (Near Field Communication) technology in the form of embedded “tags” is driving the mobile wallet market. Smartphones and associated applications are the fundamental requirement for mobile wallet technology that enables payment without the intervention of traditional banking channels. The increasing demand for Smartphones, especially in the developing economies of the Asia Pacific region, is eventually resulting in the growing share of the mobile wallet industry globally. Transactions conducted using online payment require an active data connection, hence rise in mobile data usage is equally contributing to the growth of this market. There are a large number of consumers that are unbanked and do not have proper access to financial services provided by financial institutions, such as banks. Mobile wallets provide banking services and financial management at affordable prices and help consumers in managing their accounts. As a result, the mobile wallet industry is witnessing a boost in its revenue.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/mobile-wallet-market-global-forecast-market-share-size-growth-and-industry-analysis-2012-2018



Mobile wallets are customizable and can be used for identifying user credentials during the process of online payments. Personal identification documents such as driving license, passport, and social security numbers can be verified with the help of mobile wallet, due to which this technology is enjoying considerable support from regulatory bodies. Mobile wallet facility can be integrated with the authentication programs to serve the dual purpose of authentication and mobile payments.



Initiatives from governments to encourage the use of mobile wallet is gaining momentum in emerging markets such as Philippines and Kenya due to the larger gap between bank and non-bank organizations. Financial inclusion is the crucial factor to reduce this gap which can be accomplished by agreements between governments, telecom companies and financial organizations.



The report study on the global mobile wallet market analyzes this market based on the major component types, application areas, functionality, consumer type, and major geographies that include North America, Latin America, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), and Asia Pacific. The report provides complete analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the global mobile wallet market.



There are a number of stakeholders in the mobile wallet industry who are attempting to gain market share; however standardization across the value chain is the need of the hour. Key players in this market are Google Wallet, LevelUp, ISIS, and Amazon Payments among others.



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/163098



The report segments the global mobile wallet market as:



Mobile Wallets Market



By industry participants



MNOs

Financial institutions (banks)

Payment network

Intermediaries

Payee service provider

Acquisition service provider

Issuer processing service provider

Payor service provider

Merchants

Customers



By components



Hardware

Software

Services



By consumer type



Online shoppers

Card users

Cash payers



By functionality



Single function

Multi function

Universal function



By geography



North America

EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa)

Asia Pacific

Latin America



Related Report:



Future of Mobile Payment Systems: Rise of the Mobile Wallet 2012-2017 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-future-of-mobile-payment-systems-rise-of-the-mobile-wallet-2012-2017



Currently there are over 30 different mobile payment solutions each with their own technologies, advantages, and disadvantages. Existing mobile solutions are categorized based on the payment settlement methods that are prepaid (using smart cards or digital wallet), instant paid (direct debiting or off-line payments), and post paid (credit card or telephone bill).



This research evaluates the technologies, solutions, and services for current payment options. It analyzes the companies involved including solution providers, network operators, service providers, and financial institutions. The research also predicts the future of payment systems 2012 to 2017 with an emphasis on mobile wallet solutions, ecosystem, and value chain. The report includes case study analysis of payments in India. This research is must reading for anyone involved in mobile commerce, especially those focused on payments, banking, and financial settlements.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://indiamarketreports.blogspot.com/