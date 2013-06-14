Just Release: China Animal Vaccine Industry Research Report 2012-2015 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- In view of the frequent occurrence of animal epidemic diseases over the years, the Chinese government has increased investment in epidemic prevention and implemented compulsory immunization system. Beginning in 2004, it has gradually included highly pathogenic avian influenza, highly pathogenic PRRS (porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome), classical swine fever and peste des petits ruminants in the national compulsory immunization coverage following the FMD (foot-and-mouth disease), thus leading to rapid growth in animal vaccine market size.



In 2004-2012, China’s animal vaccine market size grew at a CAGR as high as 26.4%, up to approximately RMB 9.1 billion in 2012 (including net import). For years to come, the market is expected to continue to maintain a growth rate of 15% or so, to RMB 15.9 billion in 2016.



Chinese animal vaccine products include swine vaccine, poultry vaccine, cattle & sheep vaccine, pet and other vaccines. As pig and poultry breeding is the core of China’s animal husbandry, swine and poultry vaccines account for more than 85% of China’s animal vaccine market. In addition, the emerging pet industry is boosting vigorous growth in demand for pet vaccine, while there are few commercial pet vaccines from Chinese animal vaccine companies, mainly dependent on imported products with stiff prices. In future, the Chinese pet vaccine market will usher in large room for promotion.



In 2006, China carried out compulsory veterinary drug GMP certification, raised the industry access threshold, which brought a substantial decline in the number of animal vaccine enterprises, accompanied by increased industry concentration. In 2012, among domestic leading animal vaccine enterprises, China Animal Husbandry Industry Co., Ltd. made the highest animal vaccine revenue of RMB 1.17 billion, with market occupancy up to 12.9%; followed by Qingdao Yebio Bioengineering Co., Ltd (Zhejiang Shenghua Biok Biology Co., Ltd holds 38% stake), Xinjiang Tecon Animal Husbandry Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., Guangdong Dahuanong Animal Health Products Co., Ltd., Inner Mongolia Jinyu Group Stock Company, etc.



The Chinese animal vaccine market can be divided into two segments, i.e. government-procured compulsory immunization vaccines and market-oriented vaccines. Currently, there are merely five kinds of compulsory immunization vaccines, and more vaccines are market-oriented. However, in China, compulsory immunization vaccines still hold a market share of over 50%, with highly fierce competition but limited growth potential; by contrast, market-oriented vaccines will enjoy a larger space for development no matter in new product development or in animal protection improvement.



