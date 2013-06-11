Just Release: Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) in the Cloud: Security Challenges, Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2013 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Cloud computing has started to play a crucial role in mobile based value-added service (VAS) offering as end-users appetite for applications is ever-increasing and service providers are increasingly moving towards alternative service platforms and support infrastructure.



Mobile VAS in the Cloud includes communications, content, commerce and applications of various types. Leading companies are positioning themselves to take leverage cost improvements as well as enhanced functionality, services integration, and convergence across service types heretofore constrained by device type, network type, and/or service provider. However, ensuring a fast, flexible, and economically viable service delivery via the Cloud is a continuous challenge thanks to security issues, piracy concerns, and the threat of cybercriminals damaging consumer and enterprise data.



This research evaluates opportunities for mobile VAS in the Cloud, company specific solutions, alliances to combat challenges, market drivers and decision factors for consumer and enterprise customers. The report includes analysis of forecasts as well as recommendations for industry players.



Target Audience:



Cloud services companies

Mobile network operators

Small to Medium Business (SMB)

Network infrastructure providers

VAS application development companies

Large multinational enterprise companies

Security and privacy protection companies



Companies in Report:



Awareness Technologies

Business Innovation Councils

CA Technologies

CERT

CREDANT Technologies

Cisco

Dell

EMC

Google

GuardTime

HP

HyTrust

IBM

McAfee

Okta

Panda

Perkins

Rand Group

Red Hat

Salesforce.com

Simplified

Soundcloud

Symantec

Trend Micro

VMware

Vyatta

Xen



Key Findings:



Global cloud software security market is predicted to reach US$ 3 billion by 2018

Latin America will remain the top growth market for cloud based VAS market over the next 5 years

Cloud segment IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) will hold the highest market share of 44% by 2018

Government agencies and large enterprises will be the top users of cloud security software by 2018



