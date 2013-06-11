Just Release: Mobile Value-Added Services (VAS) in the Cloud: Security Challenges, Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2013 - 2018

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) in the Cloud: Security Challenges, Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2013 - 2018” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Cloud computing has started to play a crucial role in mobile based value-added service (VAS) offering as end-users appetite for applications is ever-increasing and service providers are increasingly moving towards alternative service platforms and support infrastructure.
Mobile VAS in the Cloud includes communications, content, commerce and applications of various types. Leading companies are positioning themselves to take leverage cost improvements as well as enhanced functionality, services integration, and convergence across service types heretofore constrained by device type, network type, and/or service provider. However, ensuring a fast, flexible, and economically viable service delivery via the Cloud is a continuous challenge thanks to security issues, piracy concerns, and the threat of cybercriminals damaging consumer and enterprise data.
This research evaluates opportunities for mobile VAS in the Cloud, company specific solutions, alliances to combat challenges, market drivers and decision factors for consumer and enterprise customers. The report includes analysis of forecasts as well as recommendations for industry players.
Target Audience:
Cloud services companies
Mobile network operators
Small to Medium Business (SMB)
Network infrastructure providers
VAS application development companies
Large multinational enterprise companies
Security and privacy protection companies
Companies in Report:
Awareness Technologies
Business Innovation Councils
CA Technologies
CERT
CREDANT Technologies
Cisco
Dell
EMC
Google
GuardTime
HP
HyTrust
IBM
McAfee
Okta
Panda
Perkins
Rand Group
Red Hat
Salesforce.com
Simplified
Soundcloud
Symantec
Trend Micro
VMware
Vyatta
Xen
Key Findings:
Global cloud software security market is predicted to reach US$ 3 billion by 2018
Latin America will remain the top growth market for cloud based VAS market over the next 5 years
Cloud segment IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) will hold the highest market share of 44% by 2018
Government agencies and large enterprises will be the top users of cloud security software by 2018
