Just Release: Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market in Estonia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the Estonian personal accident and health insurance segment, including:
The Estonian personal accident and health insurance market’s growth prospects by insurance categories
Key trends and drivers for the personal accident and health insurance segment
The various distribution channels in the Estonian personal accident and health insurance segment
Detailed competitive landscape in the personal accident and health insurance segment in Estonia
A description of the personal accident and health reinsurance segment in Estonia
Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment
Executive summary
The Estonian personal accident and health segment accounted for the lowest share of the three main insurance segments. In 2012, it accounted for 5.7% of the Estonian insurance industry in terms of gross written premium. Health insurance is compulsory in Estonia and, for the working population, it is paid by employers.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Estonia:
It provides historical values for Estonia's personal accident and health insurance market for the report’s 2008–2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2017 forecast period
It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Estonia's personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Estonia
Using Porter’s industry-standard “Five Forces” analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Estonia for the personal accident and health insurance business
It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Estonia and its growth prospects
It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Estonia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to buy
Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Estonian personal accident and health insurance market and each sector within it
Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Estonian personal accident and health insurance market
Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance market, along with the reinsurance segment
Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
Gain insights into key regulations governing the Estonian insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future
