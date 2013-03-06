Just Released: "3Shape A/S. Market Share Analysis"

Recently published research from GlobalData, "3Shape A/S. Market Share Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "3Shape A/S. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on 3Shape A/S.'s market position in the CAD/CAM dental systems market. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape within the CAD/CAM dental systems market. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the CAD/CAM dental systems market.
- 3Shape A/S.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, Australia, China, Canada and United States
- 3Shape A/S.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for the CAD/CAM dental systems market.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, 3Shape A/S.'s operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to 3Shape A/S.'s market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Dentsply International Inc., 3M ESPE Dental Products, KaVo Dental Corporation, Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Straumann Holding AG, D4D Technologies, LLC, Dentium Co.,Ltd., Zirkonzahn Worldwide, Amann Girrbach AG, GC Corporation
