Just Released: "AAK in Ingredients (World)"

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "AAK in Ingredients (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- AAK is a world leader in fats and oils. It has changed its business strategy recently to focus more on speciality ingredients, which coupled with its use of natural raw materials, will help it grow in its core market of Western Europe. It needs to grow in the developing regions to remain globally competitive, and consider looking at other applications for its products. These recommendations along with a look at key consumer categories in which it is involved are discussed in this report.
Euromonitor International's AAK in Ingredients (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Ingredients industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Abrasives/Inorganics, Acidulants, Antifoams, Antifungals, Antimicrobials, Antiperspirants, Bleach Precursors, Bleaching Agents, Botanicals, Carotenoids, Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder, Colours, Commodities, Conditioning Agents (Skin, Hair, Fabric), Cultures, Emollients, Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers, Enzymes, Fats and Oils, Flavour Enhancers, Flavours, Flours, Fluorescers, Fragrances, Humectants, Insect Repellants, Insecticides, Lacquers, Milk, Minerals, Miscellaneous Ingredients, Modified Flour, pH Control/salts, Phytoestrogens, Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides, Preservatives/Antioxidants, Propellants, Proteins, Raising Agents, Reducing Agents, Skin Benefit Agents, Skin Lighteners, Skin Tanning Agents, Solvents, Sunscreens, Surfactant Cleansers and Adjuvants, Sweeteners, Synthetic Polymers, Thickeners/Structurants, Tooth Care, Vitamins and Derivatives, Water Softeners/Chelators.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
