Recently published research from GlobalData, "ABB Pioneers Innovation Excellence to Flash-Charge Electric Bus in Fifteen Seconds", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- ABB, a leading power and automation technology company, has developed a new flash-charging system that will power the world's first flash-charging electric bus system, which can carry 135 passengers. It will provide a 15-second charging boost at selected stops. Benefits include reduced emissions and noise pollution, a more attractive urban space, the promotion of renewable energy sources, and less traffic congestion. However, challenges include the high battery cost, range anxiety, and lack of charging infrastructure.
Scope
- Key takeaways of TOSA project.
- Challenges involved with commercializing the TOSA project.
- Major companies and other entities participating in the TOSA project.
- Key competitors in electric vehicle charging space
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain insight into ABB's role in pioneering innovation excellence to flash-charging electric bus in fifteen seconds.
- Comprehend the benefits and challenges involved with the TOSA project.
- Identify the companies and other entities involved in the TOSA project.
- Gain insight into the key competitors involved in electric vehicle charging space.
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