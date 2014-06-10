New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Agricultural Enzymes Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Agricultural Enzymes Market by Type (Carbohydrase, Lipase, Protease, Polymerase & Nuclease), by Application (Fertility, Growth, & Control Products), by Crop Type, & by Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
Agricultural enzymes play an important role in maintaining soil health. The enzymatic activity in soil is derived from cell-associated or free enzymes. A balance of chemical, physical, and biological components contributes to maintaining soil health. Healthy soil keeps the eco-system intact and helps crops recover from adverse conditions like pest infestation, drought, climate change, and pollution
Enzymes are promoters of vital chemical activity, inducing important transformations, and hence play an important role in the growth of cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables and oilseeds & pulses. Thus, agricultural enzymes have become increasingly important, not simply because they affect the process, but also because they alter the quality of the end-product. These enzymes help in the humification process of plant residues and aid the sprouting and rooting process in the initial development stages. They improve crops' resistance to water stress and improve their assimilation of nutrients.
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Enzyme technology is close to a major breakthrough, owing to many factors ranging from simple cost savings, the strongly increasing demand for chemicals, the trend towards sustainable industrial development (less waste, less CO2), and the opportunities created by emerging technologies. The global agricultural enzymes market generated a value of $201,239.6 thousand in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% by 2018.
The agricultural enzymes market is dominated by key companies such as Agrinos Inc. (Norway), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Stoller Inc. (USA), Agri Life (India), Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (DFPCL) (India), Bioworks Inc. (U.S.), Greenmax Agro Tech (India), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Camson Bio Technologies Ltd. (India), and Aries Agro Ltd. (India). They keep the competition at a moderate pace. However, being a consolidated and rationalized market, individual companies have their competitive advantage in the market when supplying.
FIGURE 1
AGRICULTURAL ENZYMES MARKET SHARE, BY APPLICATION, 2012 ($'000)
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
Companies Mentioned in this Report: NOVOZYMES A/S, AGRINOS INC., STOLLER USA INC., AGRI LIFE, DEEPAK FERTILIZERS AND PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LIMITED (DFPCL), BIOWORKS INC., GREENMAX AGRO TECH, SYNGENTA AG, CAMSON BIO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED, ARIES AGRO LTD.
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