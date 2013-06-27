Just Released: "Air Treatment Products in Japan"

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Air Treatment Products in Japan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- The reduced energy trend remained a top priority for consumers purchasing air treatment products as a result of the March earthquake and the shutdown of most nuclear power plants across Japan. In most consumers' homes, air conditioners use the most electricity, so upgrading a new model can offer savings on running costs and on energy usage for the country. A growing trend in the use of cooling fans coupled with the use of air conditioners was heavily featured in the media as a technique to...
Euromonitor International's Air Treatment Products in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Air Purifiers, Cooling, Dehumidifiers, Humidifiers, Other Air Treatment Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
