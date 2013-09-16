Just Released: "Air Treatment Products in the United Arab Emirates"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Air Treatment Products in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- While volume growth for air treatment products - mainly air conditioners - grew slightly faster in 2012 than in 2011, increasing by 6%, this is the slowest growth observed among small appliances. With an average cost of over AED2,000 per unit, demand for air treatment products, mainly air conditioners, is somewhat sensitive to changes in economic conditions as well as pricing. However, with an improving economic climate over the last two years, more consumers were encouraged to replace their...
Euromonitor International's Air Treatment Products in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Air Purifiers, Cooling, Dehumidifiers, Humidifiers, Other Air Treatment Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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