Just Released : Ammonia Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2013 -- Ammonia, also known as azane, is a compound of nitrogen and hydrogen. It is a colorless gas with a pungent odor. Ammonia is an essential source for many downstream nitrogen based products. It acts as a nutritional supplement in foods and fertilizers. It also has various applications in pharmaceutical industries and in cleansing products. Ammonia is used for commercial as well as household applications making it one of the most highly produced inorganic chemicals in the world.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/ammonia-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018



The abundant use of ammonia in fertilizers and agricultural products is expected to drive the global market. Moreover, the large production capacities in China are expected to make Asia Pacific one of the key market segments in the ammonia market. Regions like Russia, Germany, Ukraine, and other East-European countries contribute to making Europe the other major market segment in the ammonia market.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/170650



The growth in fertilizer production and demand is expected to be the primary driver for the growth in the ammonia market. Acting as a vital source of nitrogen, which is a necessity for plant growth, it promises strong demand in the near future. Also, ammonia acts as a raw material for the preparation of nitric acid which is further used in the production of explosives. Refrigeration is another important application of ammonia, where it is used for cold storage, food preservation, and beverage production. However, modest growth in other application segments of ammonia like live stock, pharmaceuticals, plastics industry, paper industry, food industry, and chemicals among others, is expected to augment the demand in the near future.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog : http://articlesnarticles.blogspot.com/