Just Released: "Apparel in Hong Kong, China"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Apparel in Hong Kong, China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- After strong growth in 2011, the apparel category saw growth slow substantially in 2012. The slowdown reflected the fact that the Government did not pursue further policies to boost retail sales, alongside the worsening operating environment for apparel companies. In addition, mainland shoppers' contribution slowed down due to the slowdown in the Chinese economy in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Apparel in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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